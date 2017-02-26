Canada
Apartment fire leaves elderly woman with life-threatening injuries

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday following a blaze at a northeast London apartment building, police said.

Crews were called to the scene at 744 Fanshawe Park Rd. E around 7:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire in a unit on the building’s fourth floor.

The woman, the unit’s lone occupant, was located inside by emergency personnel, and was transported to London Health Sciences Centre, police said. The woman’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.

The blaze was contained to the unit, and damage is estimated at around $20,000, police said.

While preliminary assessment has suggested the fire is not suspicious, police say they along with the fire inspector and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause.

