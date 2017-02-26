This week on Focus Montreal: Feb. 25

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community and brings their stories into focus.

This week on Focus Montreal:

Fighting bullying

This week was Pink Shirt Day and International Stand Up to Bullying Day.

Students at Terry Fox Elementary in Laval joined together to sing songs about friendship.

They also spoke about their experiences with bullying and what they plan to do about the issue.

Teachers at the school said the event is a way to reinforce the importance of kindness in everyday life.

But despite all the efforts being made in different schools, bullying still happens.

Dr. Linda Pagani from the University of Montreal, joins senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the issue and what can be done to help not only the victims of bullying but the aggressors as well.

Celebrating women of merit

Montreal’s Caribbean community is holding its annual A Taste of Tea event on Sunday, March 5.

The event is meant to mark International Women’s Day.

This year’s theme is “Woman of Song”and it’s organized by the city’s Playmas Cultural Association.

It will be held at the Côte-des-Neiges community centre on Côte-des-Neiges Road.

Six influential female jazz and gospel vocalists will be honoured with the Woman of Merit Award at the celebration.

This week, we continue to shine the spotlight on the nominees.

Three of the women being honoured, Geraldine Hunt, Michelle Sweeney and Vivienne Deane, dropped by Focus Montreal to share their stories.

Fancy Nancy comes to the Segal Centre



The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society is heading back to the Segal Centre with a production of Fancy Nancy the Musical.

Based on the best-selling children’s book of the same name, Fancy Nancy The Musical tells the story of a young student determined to get the role of a mermaid in her school play.

The show had an acclaimed Off-Broadway run from 2012-2014, and is currently touring the United States.

The Montreal production will be playing on the Segal Mainstage from February 26 to March 5.

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor and CSL Dramatic Society producer Mitchell Brownstein accompanied by the Segal Centre’s artistic director, Lisa Rubin, join senior anchor Jamie Orchard to talk about the musical.