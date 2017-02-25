Alberta RCMP at scene of ongoing incident in Pincher Creek, urge people to stay away
RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were called to an area in the Town of Pincher Creek Saturday.
Police have contained the area and are asking the public and media to avoid the area of Macleod Street.
Police are also asking the public to refrain from taking pictures of police in the area or posting the location on social media.
Mounties have not released any further details on the incident.
More to come….
