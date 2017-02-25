Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in East York

A man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a shooting in East York.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 6:22 p.m. about shots fired on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard.

A man in his 20s was found in a back parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said.

Toronto paramedics said he was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police are on scene.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Thorncliffe Park Drive is closed in both directions near Overlea Boulevard.