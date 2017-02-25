Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in East York
A man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a shooting in East York.
Toronto Police said officers responded to a call at 6:22 p.m. about shots fired on Thorncliffe Park Drive near Overlea Boulevard.
A man in his 20s was found in a back parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said.
Toronto paramedics said he was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police are on scene.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Thorncliffe Park Drive is closed in both directions near Overlea Boulevard.
