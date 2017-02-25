Crime
February 25, 2017 6:46 pm

Large quantity of narcotics stolen from Melfort, Sask. business

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say two suspects stolen a significant amount of narcotics from a Melfort business.

At around 5 a.m. CT Saturday, officers were called to a complaint of a break and enter at a local business that legally stored narcotics.

The initial investigation indicates that a man and a woman got away with codeine, methadone and morphine. RCMP officials said most of the drugs were in pill form.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Melfort RCMP at 306-752-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
