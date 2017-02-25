Dozens of Calgarians brave frozen lake for Polar Bear Plunge

More than 150 people plunged into the cold waters of Arbour Lake for Calgary’s Polar Bear Plunge in support of Special Olympics Alberta Saturday.

Each plunger raised $75 or more to dive into frozen lake waters while a winter party took place around the lake. A total of $40,000 was raised from the event.

Calgary Police deputy Cchiefs Sat Parhar, Paul Cook, Bob Ritchie and Ray Robitaille also took part, along with recruits.

“Polar Plunge is not just fun, it’s daring people to take on a challenge and support the bravery of our Special Olympics athletes,” Sgt. Stephen Scott said. “Calgary really embraces this event and we’re getting great support and a diverse group of plungers this year.”

The Polar Plunge is a fundraiser presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run to support 3,000 Special Olympics athletes with an intellectual disability who take part in daily sport programs in over 140 communities across the province.