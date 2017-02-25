The Forks reopens River Trail for final time this season

WINNIPEG — A section of the River Trail at the Forks has reopened after a week of record breaking temperatures forced both the Red River and Assiniboine skating trails to close.

Larrisa Peck with The Forks said the Red River trail from The Forks to the Norwood Bridge reopened, after a safety test was successful Saturday morning.

“Here’s your chance, it’s now or never because next time it closes it will be spring time,” Peck said.

The Assiniboine portion of the skating trail has been closed for the year due to open water.

The entire trail was closed for the last seven days, as record breaking temperatures melted snow and ice in Winnipeg. It’s the second time the trail had to close in 2017 due to warm weather.

Peck said the ice in the test area is 15 to 25 inches thick. She said crews are monitoring the ice regularly, and it’s uncertain how long the trail could remain open.

“We are taking things day by day,” Peck said. “We are always keeping close tabs on the safety and integrity of the ice. It was measured today, and it’s definitely safe to play out there.”