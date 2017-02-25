Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Huntingdon under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Vaudreuil-Soulanges area Saturday afternoon.

According to the weather agency, conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

A warning is also in place for certain regions of southeastern Ontario.

In Quebec, the affected areas include:

Hemmingford area

Huntingdon area

Saint-Rémi area

Soulanges area

Valleyfield – Beauharnois area

Vaudreuil area

The storm system could produce strong wind gusts, heavy downpours and large hail.

The agency warns that heavy rainfall can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada is also reminding residents that lightning strikes are possible during a thunderstorm, even in the winter — and that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Authorities are urging citizens to stay safe.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” reads a warning on the Environment Canada website.