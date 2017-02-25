Man running from RCMP in northern Saskatchewan disappears underwater

Mounties in northern Saskatchewan say a man they were chasing disappeared underwater and is believed to have drowned Saturday.

At around 5:15 a.m. CT, RCMP were called to a complaint at a residence in the community of Stony Rapids.

Upon their arrival, an adult male related to the complaint attempted to evade officers on foot.

Police officials said the man subsequently ended up in a body of water, disappeared beneath the surface and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Recovery efforts are still ongoing.

Saskatchewan RCMP officials said they requested an independent, external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and this will be done by the Prince Albert Police Service.

Additionally, the ministry of justice has been asked to appoint an independent observer.