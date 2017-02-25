Mamie Taylor’s One-pan Jambalaya

Chef Jeff Koop of Mamie Taylor’s make jambalaya for Mardi Gras.

Ingredients

½ cup White onion, medium dice

½ cup Green pepper, medium dice

½ cup Celery, medium dice

½ cup Red pepper, medium dice

6-8 Shrimp peeled, cleaned and halved

1 small Chicken breast (raw, cut into 1” pieces)

1 cup Andouille Sausage cut in 1” pieces

2 Tbsp Vegetable oil

2 cups Shrimp stock

1 cup diced canned tomatoes

1 cup Uncooked white, long grain rice

6-8 Clams or mussels, cleaned and in the shell

2 Tbsp Jambalaya Spice*

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 cup sour cream (garnish)

grated lime zest (garnish)

*Jambalaya Spice

2 tsp Smoked paprika

1 tsp Regular paprika

1 tsp Garlic powder

1 tsp Onion powder





1 tsp Cayenne pepper1 tsp Dried thyme1 tsp Mustard powder

Method

Preheat oven to 325F

Heat up 10” cast iron or ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add cooking oil. Add chicken and a pinch of salt. Brown on one side for 30 seconds. Turn chicken and add shrimp and sausage to the pan. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring.

Add onion, peppers and celery and Jambalaya spice to skillet. Sauté for 30 seconds.

Add shrimp stock, tomatoes and rice. Stir gently and bring to a simmer.

Remove skillet from heat and place shellfish gently on top in one even layer.

Cover with a lid or aluminum foil and place in the oven.

Bake for 40 minutes until liquid is absorbed, shellfish have opened and rice is cooked through.

Serve into a bowl and top with a dollop of sour cream finely-grated lime zest.

Serves 4