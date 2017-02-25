Crews
February 25, 2017 12:19 pm

Winnipeg police rescue up to seven people in early morning fire

sheldon-web By Reporter  Global News

Police said officers first observed a fire starting on the front porch of this Spence Street residence.

Jordan Pearn/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – Officers near the downtown area were quick to respond to a fire early Saturday morning, helping up to seven people escape the blaze safely.

Winnipeg police Constable Jason Michalyashen said a unit was in the area around Spence Street at 2:35 a.m. when the fire broke out, and were on scene before fire crews showed up.

He said officers went through the back of the residence, to help people who were initially trapped inside.

RELATED: Fire destroys Winnipeg home

Michalyshen said there were no extensive injuries, and everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crews
Fire
Officers
Police
spence
Street
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News