Winnipeg police rescue up to seven people in early morning fire

WINNIPEG – Officers near the downtown area were quick to respond to a fire early Saturday morning, helping up to seven people escape the blaze safely.

Winnipeg police Constable Jason Michalyashen said a unit was in the area around Spence Street at 2:35 a.m. when the fire broke out, and were on scene before fire crews showed up.

He said officers went through the back of the residence, to help people who were initially trapped inside.

RELATED: Fire destroys Winnipeg home

Michalyshen said there were no extensive injuries, and everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire has not been released.