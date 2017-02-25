Caregiver accused of defrauding elderly women may have had other victims: police

Montreal police have reason to believe that a young woman accused of defrauding two seniors of several thousand dollars, may have targeted others as well.

Krystal Jasmine Bullock was arrested Wednesday and appeared in Quebec court Friday afternoon where she was charged with fraud over $5,000 and credit card theft.

The 21-year-old worked as a caregiver in hospitals and private homes.

Police said Bullock, stole over $20,000 between October 2016 and February 2017.

The victims are two women aged 79 and 81.

According to police, Bullock stole their bank cards while on the job.

She reportedly made several purchases with the cards and withdrew cash advances from automatic tellers.

A search warrant executed at the home of the accused turned up several items fraudulently obtained. Those items were seized by police.

In publicizing the arrest, police are hoping other potential victims will step forward.

Bullock stands 5′ tall, weighs 95 lbs, and has long black hair and black eyes.

Anyone who was a victim, or knows someone who may have been a victim, is being asked to call 911.