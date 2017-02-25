Canada
Subway service closure to affect Toronto transit this weekend

Subway closure between Downsview to St. George this weekend. Stephen C. Host / The Canadian Press

A subway closure could have an impact on Toronto commuters this weekend.

Subway service will be shut down Saturday and Sunday between Downsview and St. George stations on Line 1.

The shutdown is due to signal updates, according to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) website.

In order to help speed up transit and vehicle traffic during this time, the TTC has put parking restrictions on Lawrence Avenue between Allen Road and Yonge Street, and on Bathurst Street between Bloor Street and Barton Avenue.

Shuttle buses will operate between Downsview and Lawrence West stations during the shutdown. The TTC is urging customers to continue to use “existing east-west bus and streetcar routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north-south bus routes to Line 2,” as additional service will be provided there during the suspension.

Transit users looking to travel northbound on Line 2 should transfer at Yonge-Bloor station as there are no shuttle buses at St. George Station.

Regular service is expected to resume Monday morning.

