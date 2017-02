TORONTO – No winning was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The unofficial winning numbers were:1, 17, 19, 23, 28, 29 and 47 while the bonus number was 10.

The unofficial winning numbers for encore were: 1435031.

The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 3 will be approximately $17 million.