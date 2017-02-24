7 rescues in 4 days: Mount Baldy staff issue public plea to out-of-bounds skiers

Staff at Mount Baldy Ski Resort near Oliver were kept on their toes this week with seven rescues in just four days – all to save stranded out-of-bounds skiers.

The sudden surge prompted resort owner Joey O’Brien to issue a public plea in hopes skiers will think twice before venturing into the backcountry.

Ski patrol has been on the frontline of all seven rescues, but local search and rescue groups had to help on two of the calls.

“You’re taking your life in your own hands,” Mount Baldy risk manager Kevin Rand warned. “If you’re not prepared, if you don’t have the right information, if you’re not sure where you’re going, you are taking your life in your own hands.”

No one was seriously injured in any of the incidents, but “we had one, where her gloves were blocks of ice. She had blisters on her hands from trying to get up where she needed to go,” Rand said.

According to O’Brien it’s not solely a Mount Baldy problem.

“Inside the industry it’s happening at almost every resort, continuously,” O’Brien said.

To deter skiers from going out-of-bounds Mount Baldy has put up plastic fencing in place of the yellow out-of-bounds rope markers.

“We actually almost armored the side of the mountain…so people really understand they’re going into the backcountry,” O’Brien said.

While staff understand the lure of untouched powder, they stress the out-of-bounds markers are there for a reason and can easily save you from a frigid, potentially fatal, night outdoors.