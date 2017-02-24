More snow will grace B.C. South Coast this weekend

It’s not over yet.

More snow is possible for the B.C. South Coast this weekend as a system moves over the region from the north.

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, saying the system will likely arrive Saturday night.

It will bring mixed precipitation, likely starting in the form of rain and shifting to snow later in the evening. Areas on higher terrain and inland should expect greater accumulations.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected for East Vancouver Island with a possible 15 centimetres falling around Nanaimo and Duncan. The Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria will see less snow, between a trace and two centimetres, and the Malahat will see roughly five centimetres.

Metro Vancouver should expect only a trace to two centimetres of snow with a few more centimetres falling in eastern sections and the Fraser Valley.

The weather system will move on by Sunday morning, but another bout of snow could return on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says that system could be short-lived with warmer air and rain hitting the South Coast on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach 9 C by Thursday.

Metro Vancouver has received 63.4 centimetres of snow since October, just slightly behind Edmonton’s total – 66.6 centimetres – for that period.

With this weekend’s storm, the race for winter glory could come to a head.