Vigil planned for Airdrie boy who fell through ice

A candlelight vigil is being held in Airdrie Friday evening for the six-year-old boy who died after falling through the ice in Airdrie Monday afternoon.

He and his brother were walking on the thin ice in Bayside when they both plunged into the water.

“As a sign of our love and support, we are asking Airdrie to come out and show this family that their community is here for them to lean on, to give support and love to them now and in the days, weeks and months to follow,” the organizer wrote in a Facebook group.

The six-year-old boy was airlifted to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition where he passed away.

His older brother was taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition and was released the following day.

The vigil begins at 7 p.m. at the Bayside Bridge.

