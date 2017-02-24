Attempted murder charge laid in Zorra Township weapons incident

A 22-year-old Ingersoll man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident earlier this month at a residence in Zorra Township.

Police were called to an address on Road 78 around midnight on Feb. 12 following reports of a weapons-related incident at a residence.

Officials said at the time that a man became involved in a verbal altercation with residents of the address. Police said a firearm was discharged during the incident, but there were no injuries.

The man left the residence and was then taken into custody by Waterloo Regional Police without incident, police said.

On Friday, police announced they had laid multiple charges against an Ingersoll man in relation to the incident.

Teddy Harvey faces the following charges:

Attempted murder

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Careless use of firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Theft under $5,000

Theft over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Break and enter

Possession of break -in tools

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Harvey is being held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.

Oxford OPP are continuing to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).