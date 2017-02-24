City council explores whether Regina should ban smoking in public places

There’s no question, smoking is bad for your health. Now, the question is where should people be able to smoke in Regina.

In December city council voted unanimously to hold a public consultation on how the smoking bylaw should change, and now that consultation period is starting.

“We want to consult with residents and business owners and community partners to make sure we get this right,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Currently smoking isn’t allowed inside the fence of public pools, athletic fields, and within 10 metres of the entrance of city buildings. Some bars and restaurants like O’Hanlon’s have already banned smoking on their patios.

The proposed ban could see that rule extend to all patios, parks, and other public spaces like the new stadium.

The city has launched a survey on their website to gather public input on how they would like to see the smoking bylaw change. The deadline to complete the survey is March 16.

There will also be two consultation meetings. The first takes place on March 8 at City Hall and is tailored to business owners. A meeting for residents will be held at the Cathedral Community Centre on March 9. Both meetings start at 5:30 p.m.

The city is also looking to gather input on whether or not they should include things like vaping and e-cigarettes in the smoking bylaw.

Mike Smider is the co-owner of Queen City Vapes, and plans on attending the business focused consultation.

“I’ve been told that they’re a little bit concerned about second hand vapor, which doesn’t exist. It’s not like smoke, it’s a vapor. It’s molecules of mostly water and glycerin,” Smider said.

“There’s nothing harmful in the exhaled vapor like there is with smoke.”

Smider plans to present studies from groups like Public Health England that say vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking.

He added that many of his customers have used vaping as a way to quit smoking.

“My business partner introduced me to vaping, and this is the only thing that’s kept me away from cigarettes,” Smider said.

Before this, Smider smoked for 15 years.

Regina residents Global News spoke with seem to be in favour of tougher rules for smoking in public.

“I think it’s a fabulous idea! I’m a non-smoker and I don’t like inhaling those puffs of tobacco, so I would prefer it,” Angela Oddo said.

“Smoking as a whole is kind of like Regina’s culture, but the whole smoking ban I think would be a great thing,” Damon Munoz remarked.

“I can appreciate that smokers aren’t going to like it perhaps, but maybe it will help you stop smoking. Wouldn’t that be a blessing in disguise,” Lisa Elliott chuckled.

If Regina introduces a public smoking ban, it will be one of the last major Canadian cities to do so.

“It’s not the burning issue that people are talking about around the city, but they do want changes. Members of council have heard that as well, and they want those changes to go forward,” Mayor Fougere said.