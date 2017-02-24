Crime
February 24, 2017

2 stolen Lamborghinis found during search in Deadwood, Alta.

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Two stolen Lamborghinis were found during a search in Deadwood, Alta. Feb. 22, 2017.

Manning RCMP
Police found two stolen Lamborghinis while executing a second search warrant at a property in northern Alberta on Wednesday.

On Feb. 17, Manning RCMP searched a Deadwood home and seized 37 firearms and “a very large amount of ammunition.”

According to an RCMP news release, the haul included “a prohibited, Chinese-made AK-47 and a prohibited drum-style magazine capable of holding 100 rifle rounds.”

After that search, Chad Wood, 33, was charged with 32 criminal offences and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 20, Wood turned himself in to Manning RCMP and was released on bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Peace River.

On Feb. 22, a second search warrant was executed at the same place and the two stolen vehicles were found.

Wood was then charged with two counts of property obtained by crime, altering a Vehicle Identification Number and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Wood will face these new charges at the Feb. 27 court appearance.

Deadwood is approximately 560 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. It is 90 kilometres north of Peace River.

Two stolen Lamborghinis were found during a search in Deadwood, Alta. Feb. 22, 2017.

Manning RCMP
Two stolen Lamborghinis were found during a search in Deadwood, Alta. Feb. 22, 2017.

Manning RCMP

