Ontario long-term care resident, 79, charged with arson after room set on fire

A 79-year-old resident of a Barrie, Ont., long-term care centre has been charged with two arson-related offences after police said his room was set on fire.

Barrie police said emergency crews were called to the Woods Park Care Centre after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a fire.

By the time Barrie firefighters arrived, the room was engulfed in flames. The fire, which caused major damage, was contained to the one unit. Sixty residents had to be moved to another wing in the building as a result of the fire.

Lillian Cres update: @BarriePolice and #OFMEM are investigating. Sprinklers & staff training were instrumental in the success of this call — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) February 23, 2017

Barrie police and the Office of the Fire Marshal subsequently started an investigation. A police spokeswoman told Global News after investigators spoke with witnesses and the resident who lived in the room, it was determined arson had occurred.

The 79-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, has been charged with two counts of arson (disregard for human life and damage to property).

He remains in hospital as he continues to receive treatment for smoke inhalation. The man will be appearing in court by video at a date to be determined.