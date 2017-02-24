Politics
February 24, 2017 3:39 pm
Updated: February 24, 2017 3:42 pm

Notley government cutting executives’ pay at 23 agencies, boards and commissions

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci speaks at a news conference on Feb. 24, 2017.

Aaron Streck/ Global News
A A

The Alberta government is cutting the pay of the highest-earning executives at 23 agencies, boards and commissions.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the province is also eliminating bonus payments and market modifiers as well as capping severance pay to one year, for an estimated savings of $16 million a year.

There will also no longer be perks such as retention bonuses, golf club memberships and housing allowances.

The move is part of a broader review and restructuring of more than 300 agencies, boards and commissions.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Alberta government to review all agencies, boards and commissions

Ceci promised to rein in salaries after public disclosures last year revealed high payouts, including almost $900,000 a year to Guy Kerr, the head of the Workers’ Compensation Board.

READ MORE: Head of Workers’ Compensation Board in Alberta earned almost $900K last year

The new base salaries range from $154,000 to $397,000 and will be phased in over the next two years.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
ABC review
agencies
Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
boards
commissions
Executive Pay
Joe Ceci
politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News