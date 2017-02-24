Notley government cutting executives’ pay at 23 agencies, boards and commissions

The Alberta government is cutting the pay of the highest-earning executives at 23 agencies, boards and commissions.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says the province is also eliminating bonus payments and market modifiers as well as capping severance pay to one year, for an estimated savings of $16 million a year.

There will also no longer be perks such as retention bonuses, golf club memberships and housing allowances.

The move is part of a broader review and restructuring of more than 300 agencies, boards and commissions.

Ceci promised to rein in salaries after public disclosures last year revealed high payouts, including almost $900,000 a year to Guy Kerr, the head of the Workers’ Compensation Board.

The new base salaries range from $154,000 to $397,000 and will be phased in over the next two years.