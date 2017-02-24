Manitoba judges propose elimination of preliminary hearings

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has asked the federal government for changes to the criminal code that would allow for the elimination of preliminary inquiries in court proceedings as part of a pilot project.

In the letter obtained by Global News, three Manitoba judges along with the provincial justice minister have asked Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to take on the four year pilot project.

Heather Stefanson, the Minister of Justice, Richard Chartier, the Chief Justice of Manitoba, Glenn Joyal, Chief Justice, and Margaret Wiebe, Chief Judge, created a proposal that Joyal said was sent to the federal government in December.

In the letter, the four note the government’s job is to ensure timely, effective, and efficient access to justice, but they’ve seen that commitment challenged.

“The commitment has been challenged in recent years by unacceptable delays in the criminal justice system,” the letter said.

Officials says this experimental plan is in an effort to get people to trial faster by avoiding lengthy delays in court proceedings.

However, to see the proposal through changes would have to be made to the criminal code.

In 2016 the Supreme Court of Canada, ruled any case in Superior Court over 30 months unreasonable.

This proposal from Manitoba is to eliminate the possibility of throwing out further cases before they see through a full court proceeding.