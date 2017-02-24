Navy Lieutenant pleads guilty to making inappropriate comments, harassment in Nova Scotia

The Department of National Defence (DND) says Lieutenant (Navy) James Clark has pleaded guilty to four charges related to harassment and making inappropriate comments following a standing court martial in Sydney, N.S.

The court martial began on Feb. 20 and was originally dealing with five charges. A charge of assault was withdrawn by the prosecutor after Clarke entered guilty pleas.

DND says all of the incidents happened in the Sydney area between July 2012 and June 2015. The three harassment charges relate to two members of the military and one civilian employee. The charge of making inappropriate comments involved a subordinate member of the armed forces.

Sentencing will take place on April 18.

In addition to a military judge’s sentence, DND says members can also be subject to an administrative review, which can result in actions that range from remedial measures up to release from the Canadian Armed Forces.