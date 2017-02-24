Man, 31, found dead in Crescent Heights car was homicide victim

Calgary police have identified a man found dead inside a car at a Crescent Heights intersection early Thursday morning and say the incident was a homicide.

Officers found bullet holes in the vehicle, which was located at 12 Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N. following a 4:20 a.m. medical distress call.

Hussam Ahmad Ismal, 31, has been declared Calgary’s third homicide victim of 2017.

Police previously said there was nothing to indicate the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.