Crime
February 24, 2017 3:59 pm

Man, 31, found dead in Crescent Heights car was homicide victim

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Calgary police investigate a suspcious death in the intersection of Centre Street and 12 Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Global News
A A

Calgary police have identified a man found dead inside a car at a Crescent Heights intersection early Thursday morning and say the incident was a homicide.

Officers found bullet holes in the vehicle, which was located at 12 Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N. following a 4:20 a.m. medical distress call.

Hussam Ahmad Ismal, 31, has been declared Calgary’s third homicide victim of 2017.

Police previously said there was nothing to indicate the shooting was random.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Crescent Heights
Calgary crime
Calgary Homicide
Calgary Police Service
Crescent Heights body in car
Crescent Heights man dead in car
Hussam Ahmad Ismal

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News