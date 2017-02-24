Saskatoon weather outlook: winter returns with snow, -20 wind chills

Our fling with spring has ended and it’s back to winter for awhile.

Today

Saskatoon saw a few centimetres of fresh snow this morning, which prompted Saskatoon police to issue a traffic advisory asking motorists to use caution due to “unfavourable driving conditions.”

-10 was where temperatures fell to this morning with a few sunny breaks after the snow moved out before mostly cloudy skies built in by noon as we climbed up to -4.

After ten days in a row with above freezing daytime highs, these past few days we’ve fallen back toward seasonal values with a daytime high of -3 expected today with a chance of flurries this afternoon.

Tonight

It looks like another bout of snow that could amount to a few centimetres worth will likely fall tonight as the mercury drops back into minus double digits.

Saturday

-20 is around what it’ll feel like Saturday morning with wind chill under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries before we get into some midday sunny breaks.

Temperatures should rise up through the day into minus single digits, but it’ll feel like the mid-minus teens all day with wind chill.

Sunday

It’ll feel like the -20s again Sunday morning with wind chill with some more clouds pushing through along with a chance of flurries through the day.

Temperatures should rise up a degree or so warmer with a daytime high back in mid-minus single digits.

Work Week Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate our work week with a cooler final few days of February with morning lows in the mid-minus teens, wind chills in the -20s and daytime highs struggling to get into minus single digits.

Models are still showing inconsistencies for the beginning of March, but at this point it looks like we’ll see afternoon temperatures back into mid-minus single digits with some more cloud late in the week.

