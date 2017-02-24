4 NS, 2 Ontario men charged after RCMP drug trafficking investigation

Nova Scotia RCMP have laid multiple charges and seized drugs, weapons and cash following a 1.5 year international drug trafficking investigation – known as “Operation Halfpenny” that originated in Cape Breton.

Police say they became aware of information in the spring of 2015 that ultimately uncovered a conspiracy to import over one tonne of cocaine from Colombia into Canada. As part of their investigation, police also discovered two individuals who were possessing and trafficking cocaine.

Four men were arrested at residences in Arichat, West Arichat, Baddeck and Hubley on Feb.23. RCMP say they seized 25 firearms, a “significant quantity” of ammunition, three prohibited weapons, a stolen vehicle, hashish, cash and tactical equipment following searches of the residences.

In total, six men are facing 23 charges as a result of Operation Halfpenny.