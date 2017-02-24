4 NS, 2 Ontario men charged after RCMP drug trafficking investigation
Nova Scotia RCMP have laid multiple charges and seized drugs, weapons and cash following a 1.5 year international drug trafficking investigation – known as “Operation Halfpenny” that originated in Cape Breton.
Police say they became aware of information in the spring of 2015 that ultimately uncovered a conspiracy to import over one tonne of cocaine from Colombia into Canada. As part of their investigation, police also discovered two individuals who were possessing and trafficking cocaine.
Four men were arrested at residences in Arichat, West Arichat, Baddeck and Hubley on Feb.23. RCMP say they seized 25 firearms, a “significant quantity” of ammunition, three prohibited weapons, a stolen vehicle, hashish, cash and tactical equipment following searches of the residences.
In total, six men are facing 23 charges as a result of Operation Halfpenny.
- Trafficking in Cocaine x 2
- Possessing Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2
- Conspiracy to Import Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
Donald Gordon Mugford, 35, Baddeck, NS
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possessing Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Conspiracy to Import Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
Wayne Bennie Mury, 43, Arichat, NS
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possessing Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
Douglas Eric Andrew Fredericks, 54, Hubley, NS
- Conspiracy to Import Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
Jacek Mucha, 47, Oakville, ON
- Conspiracy to Import Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
Raymond J.Y. Lachapelle, 53, Hawkesbury, ON
- Conspiracy to Import Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
- Conspiracy to Possess Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
“Our job is to put these traffickers out of business and today is a success because we have disrupted an entire drug trafficking ring,” said Staff Sgt. Mark McKinley, RCMP in a release.
“This cocaine was destined for our streets in Nova Scotia and for provinces across Canada. The tireless efforts of many people have prevented these drugs from entering our communities.”
RCMP say they worked closely with Canada Border Services Agency as well as RCMP detachments across the country, the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority throughout the investigation.
