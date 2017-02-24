Calgary pair charged after victims beaten, held against their will in armed robberies

Calgary police have laid charges after two violent robberies in which people responding to online personal ads were attacked.

The first robbery happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Police said a man had arranged to meet at a northeast Calgary hotel with someone he met through an online personal ad. Instead of meeting with the person he was expecting, police said the victim was assaulted by a man and a woman.

Police allege the woman used a machete in the attack. They said the victim was held against his will, then assaulted and robbed.

The second robbery happened on Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said a different man responded to an online personal ad. He was visited at his home by a man who police allege had a gun and held the victim against his will.

In a Friday news release, police said the suspect was then joined by another man and woman. They alleged the three then proceeded to “assault and rob” the victim.

Edmonton police arrested two suspects:

Bradley Zehr, 31, of Calgary, was arrested in Edmonton on Jan. 27. He is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Caitlyn Weimer, 25, of Calgary, was arrested in Edmonton on Feb. 22. She is charged with two counts of unlawful confinement and one count each of aggravated assault, unlawfully being in a dwelling and robbery.

Calgary police said further charges are pending against both Zehr and Weimer, who remain in custody.

Investigators are also till trying to identify the third suspect in the Jan. 8 robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.