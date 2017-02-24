Suspect charged 18 months after violent robbery

The robbery happened in Vernon in August 2015. Now a man has been charged.

RCMP say a woman was sleeping in her parked vehicle when a window was smashed by someone trying to steal her purse and phone.

The victim was hanging on to her possessions when she was dragged through the broken window and assaulted.

The culprit took off on a bicycle with the loot.

Shane Gaudry, 31, is charged with robbery.

Police say Gaudry is being held in custody on other, unrelated charges.