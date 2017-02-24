Charges pending in Airdrie stabbing: RCMP

RCMP say charges are pending after a stabbing in Airdrie on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Prairie Springs area at around 1:40 p.m.

Police took two men into custody. Both were treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the men have since been released. Charges are pending against one of them.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.