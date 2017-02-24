Crime
February 24, 2017 1:46 pm
Updated: February 24, 2017 2:04 pm

Suspected fentanyl drug raids hit three locations around Montreal

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: For the second time this week, police have busted a suspected narcotics operation in Greater Montreal. As Global's Billy Shields reports, three possible drug labs were raided.

Montreal police are spearheading three simultaneous raids of suspected drug synthesis labs spread around the island of Montreal.

First responders on the scene said it’s possible the sites were cooking fentanyl, a  potent opioid pain medication that is increasingly being mixed into powerful and deadly narcotics.

“It’s the first time in Quebec,” said Ronald Mcinnis, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

By 12 p.m. Friday, police had made no arrests.

The raids come on the heels of similar drug busts a week earlier, and two months after provincial police raided the first-ever fentanyl labs in Quebec.

Police and addiction counsellors are coming to grips with a growing fentanyl problem that may be creeping closer to the Montreal area.

“When I first heard about the crisis that was coming, I was certainly very concerned,” said Rabbi Benyamin Bresinger with Chabad Lifeline.

The drug is 40 times stronger than heroin, as much as 100 times stronger than morphine and a dose the size of a grain of salt can be deadly.

WATCH BELOW: Fentanyl in Quebec

Originally, the drug would be distributed from western Canada through conventional mail, with labs producing the narcotic form of the prescription painkiller in Vancouver.

Now, authorities worry the drug is increasingly being concocted in eastern parts of the country.

