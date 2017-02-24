Entertainment
February 24, 2017 12:17 pm
Updated: February 24, 2017 12:24 pm

Festival Du Voyageur enters its final weekend

timm1 By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Reporter Timm Bruch has a look at the Festival weekend ahead.

The 2017 edition of Festival Du Voyageur is entering its homestretch.

Western Canada’s largest winter festival wraps up Sunday, but not before a jam-packed weekend full of huge musical acts and some entertaining events.

A board game night will take centre stage on Friday, while Martin Sexton and the Brewmaster’s Lunch headline Festival on Saturday.

The final day of the event, Sunday, will feature a pea soup competition and the festival’s closing ceremony.

Other things happening throughout the final weekend include a quick-carve wood carving challenge, an auction, and the Global News green screen in the Souvenir Tent.

Gates at Fort Gibraltar open at 5 p.m. on Friday night and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
