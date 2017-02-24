Health
February 24, 2017 11:19 am

Airdrie firefighters camp out in the cold in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Members of the Airdrie Fire Department are braving the cold and camping out on top of a local restaurant to raise awareness and funds in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The firefighters will camp out on the roof of the Boston Pizza on Sierra Springs Drive from Feb. 23 to 26, as part of the annual Rooftop Campout fundraiser.

According to Muscular Dystrophy Canada, funds raised will be used to improve the quality of life for people living with neuromuscular disorders by purchasing mobility equipment, providing support services and funding research.

