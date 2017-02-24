Canadian Forces member facing drug trafficking, possession charges after search of Halifax home

A Canadian Forces member at CFB Halifax has been charged with drug trafficking and possession after an investigation that started in May 2016.

The Canadian Forces began looking into “illegal drug activity” at the Halifax base in May 2016. In December that same year, a member of the forces was arrested after a search of a private, off-base residence.

As a result of that search, the National Drug Enforcement Team found 20 grams of what they suspect to be cocaine, 5.5 grams of suspected marijuana and one gram of suspected methamphetamine, more commonly known as MDMA or ecstasy, as well as a scale, drug paraphernalia and packaging materiel.

Leading Seamen Kristopher Stow, a member of HMCS Montreal, has been charged with the following:

One count possession with the purpose of trafficking under section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, pertaining to the cocaine

Two counts of possession under section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, pertaining to the marijuana and methamphetamine

One count of resisting arrest

All offences are punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act, according to the Department of National Defence.

“The National Drug Enforcement Team is dedicated to investigating crimes associated with illegal drug activity in the Canadian Armed Forces. These charges are the result of ongoing investigative efforts by this specialized team to deter, detect and bring to justice those responsible for such activity,” Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Francis Bolduc said in a release.

A date for a possible court martial for Stow is still to be determined.