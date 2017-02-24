5 Montreal stories you must read this week: February 24

From Melissa Kayla’s unexpected arrival to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizing for answering a woman’s English question in French, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:
Organizers of two Monkland summer street festivals are cancelling their events after receiving repeated complaints.
“It’s only a few days. I don’t know why they complained.”
“All the baby books… I tried to remember what they said and said, ‘OK, this is what we need to do.’”
A Saint-Leonard woman was forced to deliver her baby at home with some help from two Montreal police officers.
“Vaudreuil-Dorion is a unilingual French city, a status that was determined by the government of Quebec.”
Vaudreuil-Dorion resident Jon Saxe says the off-island city’s new website doesn’t provide enough information in English.
“It’s so far beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently called a woman to apologize after answering her English question in French during a town hall session in Sherbrooke, Que.
“It is a problem to the school, that arena. It’s where everything happens.”
A Pincourt mother is furious after she says her son was unfairly suspended from the Cité des Jeunes High School in Vaudreuil-Dorion for allegedly instigating a fight.
