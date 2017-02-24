5 Montreal stories you must read this week: February 24

From Melissa Kayla’s unexpected arrival to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizing for answering a woman’s English question in French, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

No Monkland festivals

Organizers of two Monkland summer street festivals are cancelling their events after receiving repeated complaints.

“It’s only a few days. I don’t know why they complained.”

READ THE STORY: Monkland street festivals cancelled after complaints from residents, businesses

An unexpected arrival

“All the baby books… I tried to remember what they said and said, ‘OK, this is what we need to do.’”

A Saint-Leonard woman was forced to deliver her baby at home with some help from two Montreal police officers.

READ THE STORY: Montreal police help deliver baby at home during winter storm

A unilingual city

“Vaudreuil-Dorion is a unilingual French city, a status that was determined by the government of Quebec.”

Vaudreuil-Dorion resident Jon Saxe says the off-island city’s new website doesn’t provide enough information in English.

READ THE STORY: Vaudreuil’s new French-only municipal website stirs controversy

An apology

“It’s so far beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently called a woman to apologize after answering her English question in French during a town hall session in Sherbrooke, Que.

READ THE STORY: Justin Trudeau calls to apologize to woman who asked English question in Sherbrooke

Fighting bullying

“It is a problem to the school, that arena. It’s where everything happens.”

A Pincourt mother is furious after she says her son was unfairly suspended from the Cité des Jeunes High School in Vaudreuil-Dorion for allegedly instigating a fight.

READ THE STORY: Viral video of fight at Vaudreuil high school raises questions about bullying

