RCMP officers spotted at Bearspaw property amid ‘ongoing investigation’

A large police presence was spotted at an acreage north of Calgary on Thursday evening, but officials are remaining tight-lipped as to why they were on scene.

Aerial footage captured by Global News’ Global 1 helicopter at around 5:30 p.m. showed a number of RCMP officers and firefighters on a section of land in the rural community of Bearspaw. Officers were standing near a building on the property.

RCMP would only say their presence at the acreage was part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Bearspaw, a part of Rocky View County, is located about 30 kilometres northwest of Calgary.