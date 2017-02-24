Canada
February 24, 2017 9:01 am
Updated: February 24, 2017 9:56 am

Funeral on Friday for Mount Royal University instructor killed in plane crash near Calgary

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Reynold "Reyn" Johnson is one of two people who died in a place crash west of Calgary on Feb. 13, 2017.

CREDIT: Mount Royal University
An aviation instructor from Mount Royal University killed in a plane crash west of Calgary earlier this month will be laid to rest on Friday.

Pilots Jeff Bird and Reynold “Reyn” Johnson were killed when the plane they were travelling in went down northwest of Cochrane on Feb. 13.

A funeral service for Johnson is scheduled to begin at St. Michael’s Catholic Community in the 800 block of 85 Street S.W. at 11 a.m.

Bird’s funeral was held at Mount Royal University on Feb. 19.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is expected to provide an update on its investigation into the crash at a 10 a.m. news conference in Edmonton on Monday, Feb. 27.

