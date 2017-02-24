Funeral on Friday for Mount Royal University instructor killed in plane crash near Calgary

An aviation instructor from Mount Royal University killed in a plane crash west of Calgary earlier this month will be laid to rest on Friday.

Pilots Jeff Bird and Reynold “Reyn” Johnson were killed when the plane they were travelling in went down northwest of Cochrane on Feb. 13.

READ MORE: Flight instructors killed in plane crash near Calgary were experienced pilots: Mount Royal University president

A funeral service for Johnson is scheduled to begin at St. Michael’s Catholic Community in the 800 block of 85 Street S.W. at 11 a.m.

Bird’s funeral was held at Mount Royal University on Feb. 19.

READ MORE: Memorial service at Mount Royal to honour instructor killed in plane crash

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is expected to provide an update on its investigation into the crash at a 10 a.m. news conference in Edmonton on Monday, Feb. 27.