February 24, 2017 7:44 am

Car crashes into Kenora, ON restaurant, four sent to hospital

amber-web By Writer / Producer  Global News

A car crashed into a restaurant in Kenora, ON Thursday.

Kenora Online
WINNIPEG – Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car plowed into a Kenora, ON restaurant Thursday.

A vehicle backed into the restaurant at the Co-op gas station on Lakeview Drive.

Kenora Online spoke to Lamont Kabestra, who was working at the gas station when the crash happened.

“I heard was a big bang and a splattered window,” he said.

“I heard people screaming and I ran over and I saw a vehicle in the restaurant, backed up in there.”

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene around lunch time at 12:15 p.m.

Police are investigating.

