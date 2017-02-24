Man in custody after allegedly sucker-punching cop in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police (APD) have one man in custody following a difficult arrest Thursday evening that left one officer with minor injuries.

APD spokesperson Ian MacDonald said authorities received a call of a suspicious man around a barn in the 4600-block of Interprovincial Highway at around 4:45 p.m.

After locating the suspect, the first responding officer was sucker-punched “out of the blue” and the suspect ran away, police said.

Backup officers arrived at the scene and relocated the suspect, who was then wanted for assault of a police officer and breaking and entering.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and ended up being pepper-sprayed by police. He was taken into custody but “battled all the way,” according to MacDonald.

The suspect, a 46-year-old from Surrey, received treatment in hospital and is expected to be charged with assault of a police officer, possession of stolen property and breaking and entering.

Police said the man has an extensive criminal record.