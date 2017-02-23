Concern road barrier removals will increase danger to public

There is opposition in a West Kelowna neighbourhood to the possible opening of two dead-end residential streets to through traffic.

There have been barriers on McCallum and Menu roads for years.

But in conjunction with a new subdivision proposed for the area, bringing more vehicle traffic, there’s talk at city hall about removing the two barriers.

Retired university professor in traffic safety, Peter Rothe, lives in neighbourhood and says McCallum and Menu roads are too narrow and winding, with poor lighting and no sidewalks, to safely handle a big increase in vehicles.

“This is a scary one, I can see the future in this one,” says Rothe. “There will be serious crashes, no doubt. Kids have no place to play. People have no place to walk.”

Area resident, Steve Tuck, shares Rothe’s concerns. He has provincial government letters from 2004 stating future subdivisions cannot connect to the two roads.

“The promise was there would only be emergency access vehicles going through bollards,” says Tuck.

West Kelowna council has directed staff for a report on the ramifications of removing the barriers.

And residents can have their say at a public hearing for the subdivision application.

“We’ve already received a number of letters from the public on both sides of the issue,” says planning manager Brent Magnan. “Some requesting it remain open and some requesting it remain closed.”

The public hearing is March 28th at 6 p.m. at council chambers.