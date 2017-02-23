Alberta man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2006 death of common-law wife

Duane Redelback was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ruth Degayo.

Redelback first reported his common-law wife Degayo missing 11 years ago.

He was arrested in the fall of 2015, nine years after DNA testing confirmed her burned remains had been found near Exshaw, west of Calgary.

After initially denying involvement in Degayo’s death, Redelback appeared in court Thursday and pled guilty to manslaughter.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP charge husband with second-degree murder in 2006 death of wife

Redelback confessed to strangling his 40-year-old partner, before putting her body in a suitcase and burning her remains.

He told the court he also took efforts to get rid of any evidence.

Redelback, 49, said the incident happened after a fight with Degayo that started because he wanted to go for a beer and she wanted to go to the mall.

READ MORE: Alberta man charged with murder of common-law wife a decade ago, denied bail

Sister Lucille Field told Global News in 2015, the Airdrie woman had approached her in a Catholic Church and confessed she was in an abusive relationship.

According to Field, Degayo told her she was caught in a cycle of domestic abuse, but was committed to the relationship.

“She wasn’t asking to leave him; she was asking for ways I could help her stay in the situation, asking for help to see her through the relationship.”

After the case wrapped up in court, Degayo’s sister, Riza Fornier, spoke to Global News outside the courthouse.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. After almost 11 years, praying day and night, month after month, year after year for this day to come.”

The court heard police had conducted an undercover operation to follow Redelback in the days and months after her body was found.

Redelback told undercover officer he put Degayo's body in a garbage bag then into a suitcase in trunk of car, then drove out for a beer. — Jayme Doll (@DollJayme) February 23, 2017

After the case wrapped up in court, Degayo’s sister, Riza Fornier, spoke to Global News outside the courthouse.

“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. After almost 11 years, praying day and night, month after month, year after year for this day to come.”

She said she has been flying back and forth to Canada during the trial and is happy it is now over.

“This day is a victorious day for us and for Ruth. And for Justin. (Degayo’s son)… Justin has suffered the most. He will suffer the loss of his mom.”

Redelback and Degayo have a son with cerebral palsy. He is now being cared for by Redelback's new common law partner. — Jayme Doll (@DollJayme) February 23, 2017

“I promised my sister, that I will take care of Justin the best that I could. But I know I cannot not surpass the love and the care that she could give to Justin.”

Redelback has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

With files from Nancy Hixt and Jayme Doll