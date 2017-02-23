Regina woman claims construction on new school damaged house

A Regina homeowner said the construction on Sacred Heart Community School is to blame for damaging her home.

Monnell LaBelle said her home, built in the 1920s, was fine until the school across the street began construction.

“No room is untouched. Every room is blowing out, and it’s still cracking, moving, shifting,” LaBelle said.

LaBelle believes heavy drilling and constructing during the winter on the new school led to cracks in her home’s ceiling and foundation.

In October, she filed a claim with her insurance company Aviva for damages to her home. It was denied.

A clause in her contract states that any damage caused by any “earth movement” would not be covered.

LaBelle said it’s a loophole she believes is unfair, considering she was not the one responsible for the damage.

“I want someone to be responsible because this isn’t my fault,” LaBelle said.

“There’s the direct cause. It’s not that my house just shook like this. It takes a lot of impact to move a house.”

On Feb. 10, Aviva sent her a letter saying they would be discontinuing her coverage effective Mar. 20, 2017, citing reasons that the “risk no longer meets underwriting guidelines.”

When Global News contacted Aviva on Thursday, a spokesperson for the company said the cancellation was an error and they would review her initial claim.

“We’ve reviewed her policy and reinstated coverage for her so she’s covered for the foreseeable future,” Aviva spokesperson Glenn Cooper said.

“Also what we’re doing is investigating the claim further to see what can be done to assist Ms. Labelle,” he said.

The Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) said it is investigating as to whether or not construction played a role.

In a written statement, RCSD spokesperson Twylla West said,

“Our insurance policy will address Ms. LaBelle’s allegations. The insurance company will make the decision whether or not there is culpability on the school division’s part.”

The RCSD said it has completed all required steps prior to construction starting.

Another neighbour Global News spoke with also agreed with LaBelle. Roberto, who lives down the block, said his house also shakes during the construction.

He also said there are cracks in the home, when asked if he suffered any damage in recent months.

On Thursday, LaBelle put out three signs on her front lawn highlighting her plight.

One read: “Built with community in mind. I think not. That’s our government working without your knowledge or consent.”