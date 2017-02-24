IN PHOTOS: Maison Alcan in Montreal declared a heritage building

After a year of consultation, the government has declared the Maison Alcan building complex a heritage building.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté purchased the building.

At the time, he intended to demolish it to build a tower as a real estate investment.

Now, it will house his new venture – Lune Rouge, a company he says will be dedicated to innovation.

“For me, it was absolutely no question of trying to come here and destroy what the history is,” Laliberté said.

“On the other side, as an entrepeneur, you’re looking to clarify what is the environment in which you will be able to build the future.”

“Now we know the parameters in which we would be able to construct the future of Lune Rouge.”

The complex houses multiple buildings dating back to as early as 1872, but also as recently as 1983.

IN PHOTOS: Guy Laliberté’s architects design a proposal for Maison Alcan

Heritage Montreal says this is a new way to protect buildings with historical and architectural interest.

“Usually, the government has been protecting things that are very old,” the head of Heritage Montreal, Dinu Bumbaru, said.

“It’s a great moment in terms of the recognition of the citizen and business community initiative to fight a model that cost Montreal 50,000 buildings in the 60s and 70s.”

Although Laliberté doesn’t have concrete plans for renovations, he does know what kind of look and feel he wants to give to the building.

He wants to make the space available to the public and make it a “dynamic” place.