Man charged after stun gun used in alleged domestic dispute

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident where police used a Taser electronic stun gun on an individual who allegedly held a woman against her will in a Regina home.

Officers were called to a core-area residence in the 2100 block of Lorne Street around 9:45 on Feb. 22 for a reported break and enter.

Officers determined there was a domestic dispute which was continuing at a resident in the 2000 block of Hamilton Street. There they found a 22-year-old man had barricaded the house and cordoned himself off in a room.

Police say the 41-year-old woman managed to escape, but the man held a type of blade against his own throat as they negotiated with him.

The Taser was eventually used to subdue him before he was taken to hospital for observation.

After release from hospital the 22-year-old man was charged with break and enter and commit assault, forcible confinement and two breaches of probation.

Police said because of the nature of the incident, including the man’s attempts at self-harm, his name will not be released. The man appeared in provincial court Thursday morning.

With files from The Canadian Press