Rottweiler euthanized after attacking owner in Penticton

A Rottweiler that attacked its owner on Valentine’s Day has been euthanized according to City of Penticton officials.

Penticton RCMP were called to the Birch Avenue home on February 14 where a 27-year-old woman was trapped inside of a bedroom after the dog bit her arm.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said police officers used a ladder to get the woman to safety out of the bedroom window.

She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her arm.

Mark Parker, communications officer for the City of Penticton, said the dog owner contacted dog control and voluntarily surrendered the dog to be euthanized.