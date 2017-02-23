Rottweiler euthanized after attacking owner in Penticton
A Rottweiler that attacked its owner on Valentine’s Day has been euthanized according to City of Penticton officials.
Penticton RCMP were called to the Birch Avenue home on February 14 where a 27-year-old woman was trapped inside of a bedroom after the dog bit her arm.
Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said police officers used a ladder to get the woman to safety out of the bedroom window.
She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her arm.
Mark Parker, communications officer for the City of Penticton, said the dog owner contacted dog control and voluntarily surrendered the dog to be euthanized.
