Crime
February 23, 2017 3:16 pm

Toronto-area police arrest man wanted in 2014 Quebec homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of Peel Regional Police 21 Division station and cruisers in Brampton.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News.
A A

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police say a suspect wanted in a Quebec homicide has been arrested in Brampton, Ont.

Anne Millington-White was fatally shot in 2014 during an altercation between rival gang members in Lachine, Que.

Peel regional police say they were contacted Tuesday by Montreal police to help in the arrest of a 36-year-old suspect.

They say investigators determined Emmerson Courtney Hennie had been living in Brampton and say he was arrested without incident on a Canada-wide warrant.

Hennie is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm with intent.

Police say Hennie is in custody and will be returned to Montreal.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Anne Millington-White
Crime
Emmerson Courtney Hennie
Lachine shooting
Montreal Police
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News