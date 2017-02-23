B.C. man charged after Sask. RCMP seize 22 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

One man has been charged after RCMP seized about $150,000 worth of marijuana and hashish during a traffic stop west of Sintaluta, Sask.

Around 3:45 p.m., RCMP stopped a vehicle for speeding while passing an emergency vehicle that had its lights activated on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police said officers searched the vehicle and found 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of marijuana and half a pound (0.22 kg) of hashish.

A 52-year-old man from British Columbia was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man appeared in court in Fort Qu’Appelle on Thursday morning. He’s due back in court in Regina on Feb. 28.

Police have not released the name of the man