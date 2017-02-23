Motorcycle driver dies after collision in Vancouver; first fatal accident of 2017

Vancouver police are investigating after a 39-year-old man involved in a collision on Wednesday morning died of his injuries.

According to police, a motorcycle was travelling southbound on MacDonald at West Broadway when it collided with a blue Audi that was making a left turn westbound onto Broadway at about 7 a.m.

The motorcycle driver was rushed to hospital and later died of his injuries. The two people in the Audi were not injured.

The Vancouver Police Department Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to police is asked to contact the VPD.