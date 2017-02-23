Crop insurance premiums, coverage up

Crop insurance premiums and coverage levels are going up in Saskatchewan.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart said premiums will average $8.51 an acre – up 67 cents an acre from last year’s average – because of the need to insure higher value crops such as lentils and canola.

READ MORE: Western wheat growers ask Ottawa for refund, lower fees, launch petition

Stewart says coverage levels will increase by one dollar to $217 an acre.

“More than ever, Saskatchewan producers need access to relevant and reliable risk management programming,” Stewart said in a statement.

“The 2017 Crop Insurance Program provides the coverage and options that producers need to effectively protect their farm while providing the flexibility to be innovative and make the best decisions to be successful.”

Officials said the improved coverage is due to strong forecasts for crop prices and increased long-term yields.

The province will also pay out an estimated $650 million in crop insurance claims from 2016 because storms and excess moisture delayed harvest.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan crop hail payouts of over $124M in 2016

About 1.3 million acres of crop is still on the fields.

Stewart says the challenge will be getting that harvested before seeding this year.

The deadline for producers to review and make changes to coverage is March 31.

With files from Global News