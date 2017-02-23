SUV enters Toronto streetcar tunnel causing service delays

A vehicle took a wrong turn and managed to enter a Toronto streetcar tunnel causing service delays Thursday morning.

The discovery was made just before the morning rush hour when a SUV was found stuck on a streetcar track in the Queens Quay tunnel at Union Station.

“This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately,” Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Brad Ross tweeted.

Transit officials said shuttle buses are replacing the 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina streetcars operating on Front Street, Bay Street and Queens Quay.

Ross said the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record. pic.twitter.com/hln4S4aSHw Story continues below — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) February 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time a vehicle has entered the tunnel.

Last year, another SUV drove 600 metres into the exact same area.

The tunnel, which is located near the foot of Bay Street, occasionally gets the errant wrong-way vehicle.

The TTC has erected signs of the potential hazard but some have chosen to disregard the warning.

VIDEO: Vehicle travels wrong way, gets stuck in TTC tunnel